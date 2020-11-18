KTLA-Autotrader-Kelley Blue Book ‘new normal’ L.A. Auto Show: part three

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles, where KTLA, Autotrader.com & Kelley Blue Book have produced their version of the 2020-2021 L.A. Auto Show which has been postponed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Show Must Go On!” So, we wrap up our three days of special new auto information with Brian Moody, Executive Editor of Autotrader.com, to see the NEW LUXURY & PERFORMANCE VEHICLES. We learn about the new:

*2021 Land Rover Defender 110

*2021 Rolls Royce Ghost

*2021 Acura RDX

*2021 Genesis G90

*2021 Bentley Flying Spur

*2021 Nissan Proto Z

*2021 Jaguar Type F-Type

For more information and reviews about these vehicles, check the Autotrader.com & the official Kelley Blue Book website.

Gayle was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum, which is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, but the Petersen.org website features an abundance of special information about new vehicles, new exhibits, and online education for all.

For information about the May 2021 rescheduled Los Angeles Auto Show, take a look the website.

