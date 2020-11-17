KTLA-Autotrader-Kelley Blue Book ‘new normal’ L.A. Auto Show part two: New family cars

Gayle Anderson was live in El Monte with Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader, where KTLA, Autotrader.com & Kelley Blue Book have produced their version of the 2020-2021 L.A. Auto Show which has been postponed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Show Must Go On!” So, our second auto show day report introduces us to the NEW FAMILY CARS. We learn about the following:

*2021 Toyota Sienna

*2021 Chrysler Pacific

*2020 Ford Expedition

*2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid

*2021 Kia Sorrento

*2021 Toyota Highlander

*2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

*2021 Mazda3 Turbo

For more information and reviews about these vehicles, check the Autotrader.com & the Official Kelley Blue Book website.

Today’s KTLA-AUTOTRADER-KELLEY BLUE BOOK*NEW NORMAL* L.A. AUTO SHOW / PART TWO – THE NEW FAMILY CARS report took place at:

Longo Toyota

3534 North Peck Road

El Monte, CA 91731

1(626)539-2403

longotoyota.com

For information about the May 2021 rescheduled Los Angeles Auto Show, take a look the website: laautoshow.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 17, 2020.