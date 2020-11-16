KTLA-Autotrader-Kelley Blue Book ‘new normal’ L.A. Auto Show

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica, where KTLA, Autotrader.com & Kelley Blue Book have produced their version of the 2020-2021 L.A. Auto Show which has been postponed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Show Must Go On!” So, Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader.com takes our first auto show day to introduce us to the NEW ELECTRIC CARS. We learn about the following NEW alternative fuel vehicles:

*2020 Hyundai Kona

*2020 Kia Niro

*2022 VW ID.4

*2021 Audi e-tron Sportback

*2021 Toyota Mirai

*2022 Nissan Ariya

*2021 Lucid Air

*2021 Polestar 2

*2020 Moke America EV

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 16, 2020.