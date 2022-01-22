KTLA celebrates 75: Remembering station pioneer Klaus Landsberg

On the 75th anniversary of KTLA, producer Cleve Landsberg remembers his father, broadcast television legend Klaus Landsberg. The elder Landsberg was the first station manager for KTLA when it launched in 1947 and was known for technical and programming innovations throughout his career, including landmark live news broadcasts and historic event coverage. KTLA originated as an experimental Paramount Pictures TV station called W6XYZ in 1941 before becoming Los Angeles’ first commercial TV station and the first TV station west of the Mississippi River on January 22, 1947. During his career, Landsberg took part in arranging telecasts of the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, A-bomb testing in the Nevada desert, and the first public demonstration of televsion at the World’s Fair in New York.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Jan. 22, 2022.