KTLA is joining 115 other Nexstar Media Group stations in celebrating our company’s Founder’s Day. KTLA employees will spend the day improving the trail to the famous Hollywood Sign.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring occurs each year in June. Staff members at our TV stations receive paid time off for volunteer work in their communities. The choice of which organizations to support is made at the local level and covers a wide range of charities and social service agencies.