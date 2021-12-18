KTLA celebrates the holidays with Tom Cruise’s favorite cake

The KTLA 5 Weekend Morning team celebrates the holidays with Tom Cruise— or at least with his favorite holiday cake. The actor famously gifts a White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills to famous friends during the holidays, even sending some by private jet. Stars like Jimmy Fallon, Kirsten Dunst, Cobie Smulders, Angela Bassett, and Henry Cavill have raved about the “unbelievable” and “most decadent, most amazing” cake, so the weekend team had to try it. Anchor Mark Mester could even be called “Mark Reacher” for saving the day with his quick reflexes when Dayna Devon’s pastry handling turns into some risky business.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on December 18, 2021.