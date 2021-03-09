KTLA Giving Tuesday – Exposition Park: Natural History Museum, California Science Center & California African American Museum



It’s Tuesday! That means it’s KTLA Giving Tuesday. In this report, Gayle Anderson takes a look at what some museums are doing to survive, museums that have been closed for a year due to the pandemic.

*The Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum in San Diego is in danger of closing permanently Thursday, April 1st, 2021. For information about saving the museum, check the website: flyingleathernecks.org/save-the-museum/

*The Museum of Natural History of Los Angeles County offers its NHM Experience during the temporary pandemic closure. The museum allows us to experience NHM at home at any time with its Virtual Museum Highlights & Exhibitions. Also, the museum’s open air spaces; the Butterfly Pavilion and Nature Gardens, reopen starting Thursday, March 11th. Member Days – Thursday, March 11th . General Public – Thursday, March 18th.

For more information and to join and give to the Natural History Museum, check the website: nhm.org

*The California African American Museum offers its many exhibitions online during the temporary pandemic closure. Explore the exhibition of Los Angeles based artist Sula Bermudez-Silverman: Neither Fish, Flesh, nor Fowl. In her first solo museum exhibition in Los Angeles, the artist unites several bodies of work created since 2014, including a new series of sculptures made exclusively for CAAM. Bermúdez-Silverman mines her personal and familial histories as a woman of Afro-Puerto Rican and Jewish descent, transforming genetic data into colorful pie charts that call to mind hard-edged abstractions. Elsewhere, she embroiders vintage doilies with her own hair to depict the human body, as well as language that references the legacy of colorism and passing in the African diaspora. In another series, she creates quilts of clear plastic grids filled with found trash fragments from neighborhoods where she has lived, which function as markers of specific times and geographical locations. In the works debuting at CAAM, Bermúdez-Silverman addresses early global trade, the beginnings of commodification, and economic hierarchies by taking molds of her childhood dollhouse and creating casts of it in sugar, a material whose history has dictated that of her ancestors. For more information and to support and join the California African American Museum, visit the website: caamuseum.org

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 9, 2021.