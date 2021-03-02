KTLA Giving Tuesday: Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving – Cancer for College

Gayle Anderson was live in Burbank, hoping to raise a record-breaking amount for charity this March, Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its authentic fresh sliced & fresh grilled subs, asks customers to eat a sub and help a local cause.

To celebrate the company’s 11th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country are joining forces with more than 200 local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. Charities include hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. As an added incentive, special deals will be announced each week on Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

The campaign culminates with the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 31, when local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes into local charities. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

At the first nationwide fundraiser in 2011, all of Jersey Mike’s 454 locations raised $600,000 for 66 charities. Since then, Jersey Mike’s annual Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

This year, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

The Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire Jersey Mike’s Co-Op is partnering with Cancer for College, hoping to reach a goal of $1,000,000. Across the country, customers have the option to donate online or onsite. Each store has the ability to get creative during Month of Giving to incentivize more donations.

For more information, go to jerseymikes.com/mog.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 2, 2021.