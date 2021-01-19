KTLA Giving Tuesday: The Cedars-Sinai blood shortage

Gayle Anderson reports Cedars Sinai officials have issued an urgent call for blood donations. Community blood drives in places like high schools colleges and churches are no longer possible due to closures caused by the pandemic. So, Cedars Sinai Blood Donor Services is coordinating smaller scale blood donor partnership locations throughout the Los Angeles Angeles area.

Donors must wear masks and donors are prescreened for Covid-19 symptoms before donating blood. There’s a bonus! Each donor receives a free Covid-19 antibody test with their donation. This test can determine whether the donor has ever been exposed to the virus, although it does not determine immunity.

For more information, to find a Cedars Sinai blood donation location, to schedule an appointment and for the list of pandemic prevention blood donation rules, visit their website or call the Cedars Sinai Blood Services Team at 310-423-4170.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on January 19, 2021.