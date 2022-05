On Mother’s Day, some of the moms of KTLA gathered remotely for a new KTLA Weekend Morning News tradition.

Lynette Romero, Dayna Devon, Wendy Burch, Ellina Abovian, and Megan Telles discussed lessons from motherhood, what they would tell their own moms, and more.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on May 8, 2022.