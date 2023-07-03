The way we watch TV is changing, and KTLA is no different.

There are a variety of ways you can catch our local news, programming and more!

First off, KTLA is always available for free through an over the air antenna, and this will give you great picture quality.

If you want to DVR the show, check out products like Tablo or HDHomeRun.

If you have a streaming TV setup, you can download the free KTLA+ app, which is available for Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

The main thing to know here is that if you want to watch our programming full screen, just press the circle or the OK button on your remote after you launch the app. This will bring the picture full screen instead of having borders around it.

On KTLA+, you can stream the news, watch individual segments (like mine!) or full episodes of KTLA’s original programming like Off the Clock, Frank Buckley Interviews and California Cooking.

By popular demand, KTLA’s entire channel, including CW programming, is now available on streaming cable services including YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.

These services are like cable TV, but don’t require a box or installation, plus you can easily sign up in seconds or easily pause or cancel your subscription online.

Keep in mind these require a monthly fee.

If you’re subscribed to one of these services, be sure to favorite KTLA so it always shows up near the top of your programming grid and suggestions.

Finally, you can always stream our news programming on a web browser or a phone.

Just go to ktla.com/live.

Alternatively, just open the KTLA app on your phone and tap the banner at the top to bring up our live stream.

There you have it! Some of the many ways to watch KTLA, and we do thank you for that!