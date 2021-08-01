KTLA Weekend Games athletes battle archery itself in a challenging Game 4

Game 4 of the KTLA Weekend Games proved more challenging than the athletes and producers anticipated, resulting in a Hunger Games-style breakdown where the competitors turn on scorekeeper Mark Mester.

Kacey Montoya hosts and scorekeeper Mark Mester serves as ball boy while archers Lynette “Katniss” Romero, Dayna “Legolas” Devon, and writer Kelly “Cupid” Sedano give it their best shot.

The KTLA Weekend Games continue weekends at 10:45 a.m. through Aug. 8, 2021.

Aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on August 2, 2021.