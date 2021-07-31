KTLA Weekend Games athletes take a swing at golf in Game 3

The KTLA Weekend Morning News team takes a swing at mini golf in Game 3 of the KTLA Weekend Games, which celebrates the Olympic spirit with a KTLA Weekend twist.

Dayna Devon hosts and Lynette Romero tracks the score — down to the inch — while golfers Mark Mester, Kacey Montoya, and producer Kortney Foust “putt” in all on the line. One athlete even scores a hole in one.

The KTLA Weekend Games continue weekends at 10:45 a.m. through Aug. 8, 2021.

This aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 31, 2021.