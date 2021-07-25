KTLA Weekend Games continue with Day 2’s food-filled basketball battle

The KTLA Weekend Games continue honoring the Olympic spirit in Day 2’s basketball-inspired competition featuring flying food, ducking judges, eye protection, and Dayna’s garbage bag shirt.
Aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 25, 2021.
by: Ashley ReganPosted: / Updated:
The KTLA Weekend Games continue honoring the Olympic spirit in Day 2’s basketball-inspired competition featuring flying food, ducking judges, eye protection, and Dayna’s garbage bag shirt.
Aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 25, 2021.