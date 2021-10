The KTLA Weekend Morning News team celebrates Halloween dressed as “California Newsmakers” Gov. Gavin Newsom (Mark Mester), Kim Kardashian (Lynette Romero), newly engaged couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Dayna Devon and Kacey Montoya), and “Crypto Kirk,” an amalgamation of various cryptocurrencies (Kirk Hawkins).

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on October 31, 2021.