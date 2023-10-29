The KTLA Weekend Morning team celebrated Halloween with four group costumes including dueling takes on “Swift and Kelce,” classic movie posters, professional wrestlers, and even each other.

Doug Kolk and Kacey Montoya hilariously roasted each other, swapping roles for personalized entertainment and weather segments.

The team personified posters of film favorites like Ghostbusters, Office Space, and more with the help of executive producer Jake Burch.

See the final costume face-off here.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Oct. 29, 2023.