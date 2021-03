Hoping to highlight small businesses in the area, KTLA’s Wendy Burch on Saturday visited stores and eateries along Marine Avenue on Balboa Island, including Balboa Island Baking Company, Sur La Mer Coastal Goods, Balboa Jerky Company, Balboa Surf & Style and Sugar 'n Spice.

Wendy reports from Balboa Island for the KTLA 5 News on March 27, 2021.