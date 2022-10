The KTLA Weekend team reveals their final Halloween form: inflatable icons! Then Kool-Aid Carlos, Lystersaurus Rex, Mega-corn Telles and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Montoya attempt the viral power washer pumpkin carving trend. Special thanks to Hollywood Toys and Costumes for the inflatable outfits and to Gaby’s Balloons for the balloon decor.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 30, 2022.