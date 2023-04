KTLA’s Weekend Morning News team celebrated the 2023 Baby Bonanza with a mommy/daddy quiz featuring two expectant families. Both Megan Telles and husband Cesar along with Doug Kolk and wife Natalie are expecting new babies on the same date in April. The duos answered a quiz on which parent is more likely to do what when the little bundles arrive. Pediatrician Tanya Altmann offered advice for parents expecting a second child.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 1, 2023.