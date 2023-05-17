It is that time of year again when KTLA throws the annual Summer Movie Preview.

Movie critics Scott Mantz, Nikki Novak, Grae Dark, and Paul Dergarabedian dropped by and talked about some big movies that are hitting theaters this summer such as “The Little Mermaid,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” and more.

To go along with the Summer Movie Preview there was an assortment of food from Frisco’s Carhop Drive-Thru to Cold Stone Creamery.

Joining in on the fun were our guests featured in some of this year’s big movies like Sean Gunn from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3,” Kemp Powers of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and more.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 17, 2023.