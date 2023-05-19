KTLA’s Frank Buckley and Mark Kriski hit the raceway for the TSC Alliance Celebrity Race at the Irwindale Speedway.

They were given some tips and tricks by some racing professionals to give them the horsepower when hitting the track and to make it passed the finish line.

You can catch them and more celebrities at the Irwindale Speedway on May 20. Autographs begin at 5 p.m. following the main event starting at 6 p.m. and finishing up with the celebrity race at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will go to TSC Alliance and for tickets and more information, you can visit TSCAlliance.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 19, 2023.