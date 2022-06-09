A big congratulations to KTLA’s own Gayle Anderson.

She was awarded the 74th Los Angeles Area Emmys Governors Award by the Television Academy and Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee.

Gayle was surprised by the honor while on-air for the KTLA 5 Morning News while covering a story. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma showed up and made the big announcement.

“Gayle, you are a Los Angeles icon and we are thrilled to recognize you and your incomparable broadcasting career,” said Scherma. “You are an indispensable resource for millions across the Southland, the voice of the community and an essential part of the fabric of this great city.”

The Governors Award is presented once a year to an “individual, company or organization that has made a substantial contribution to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area,” according to the Television Academy.

“As this year’s honoree, Gayle is being recognized for several decades of exceptional and insightful reporting on events, causes and issues impacting viewers across the region,” the Academy said in its announcement. “Gayle is one of the longest tenured reporters in Los Angeles and has leveraged her expertise and local connections to consistently deliver news and information that matters to viewers.”

While Gayle is known for her excellence in broadcasting, she has spent a great deal of time volunteering to help those in need. She’s involved is various charities like the American Cancer Society, the Hirschberg Pancreatic Foundation, the American Diabetes Association, the Arthritis Foundation, as well as several literacy and education programs including the Los Angeles Library Foundation.

Prior to coming to L.A. in 1993, Gayle’s decades-long career has taken her to New York, Houston and Miami. She’s received 16 Emmys, the Radio & TV News Association of Southern California Golden Mike Lifetime Achievement Award, the Presidential Consumer Affairs Award, “Leader of the Year Award” from the Houston Leadership Association, and the 1988 “Presidential Consumer Affairs Award.”

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award will be presented during the 74th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards July 23, at the Television Academy Campus in North Hollywood.