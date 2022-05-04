KTLA’s Jessica Holmes and her husband welcomed their second baby on Tuesday morning.

The new baby boy was born at 9:03 a.m. May 3, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. He was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit and hooked up to machines to help him with his breathing.

“It’s real life, not all babies come out ready for the world,” Jessica said.

Jessica said her baby boy is doing well, and just needs the extra help for a few days.

“He doesn’t have a name yet because I haven’t seen his face without tubes and I’ve only held him once,” she added.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 4, 2022.