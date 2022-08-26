Taking your dog out to eat can sometimes pose a challenge, especially if the restaurant has strict guidelines for pups.

However, that’s not the case at Morrison Atwater Village.

This eatery pulls out all the bells and whistles to not only make sure you receive high-class service, but your dog as well. The chefs will even serve a meal on a silver platter for their four-legged customers.

This top-notch service is why the Morrison has claimed the top spot on Yelp’s 2022 Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat. The restaurant ranked number one, and it’s owned by KTLA 5 anchor Lynette Romero and her husband David.

“We love dogs,” Lynette exclaimed on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “They’re V.I.P’s. Very important pets.”

For National Dog Day, the Morrison is offering a special deal for customers bringing their canines with them. On Aug. 26 and 27, every dog will get a free dog meal when their owner purchases an entrée.

“The dog can’t come in with a credit card,” she laughed. “But the owner can!”