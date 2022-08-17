KTLA morning reporter Carlos Herrera and meteorologist Mark Kriski took Wednesday’s flex alert a little too seriously.

The pair showed off their guns as California residents are being asked to conserve energy while the state prepares for increased energy demand due to high heat across much of the region.

“Carlos, do you know which way it is to the beach?” KTLA Morning Show anchor Frank Buckley asked.

“That way,” Carlos answered, as he flexed his right bicep.

Meanwhile, Mark couldn’t let Carlos show him up.

“Does anybody know the name of a good vet, because these puppies are sick,” Mark flexed with a laugh. “Go to Channel 7! See if they do that!”

The flex alert will go into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday and remain in place until 9 p.m. due to projected high temperatures driving energy demand and reducing the availability of power supplies. Most of the demand is expected to come from air conditioner usage, California Independent System Operator (ISO) said.