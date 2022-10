KTLA Weekend Morning News is expecting another baby! Just a week after reporter Doug Kolk shared the news of his anticipated third child, reporter Megan Telles announced her second pregnancy. Telles invites viewers to share their gender predictions for the new baby by voting in a KTLA Weekend Twitter poll. The gender of Baby Telles will be revealed on KTLA on Sunday morning, Oct. 16, just before 11:00 a.m.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 15, 2022.