It’s a hard job, but somebody has to do it.

KTLA’s Sam Rubin got a first look at the Disney Wish as it sailed to the Bahamas. It’s the newest ship from the Disney Cruise Line.

While the cruise is known for family-friendly fun, this ship also has special sections for adults as well.

Sam stopped by the “Star Wars” Hyperspace Lounge to grab their famous cloud drink. The lounge is a spot for adults looking to grab a cocktail (alcoholic or not) and immerse themselves into the “Star Wars” experience. Disney Wish is the first Disney cruise ship to have an adult space for fans of the movie franchise.

He received a tour of the Grand Ballroom from “The Princess and the Frog” star Princess Tiana and checked out the Arendelle: A “Frozen” Dining Adventure with Queen Anna and Kristoff. The theatrical dining experience brings the story of “Frozen” to life while the audience chows down on a menu that “combines traditional flavors and ingredients from the Nordic region with modern, family-friendly fare.”

We all know Sam has a sweet tooth. So, of course, he was a huge fan of Joyful Sweets, the ice cream parlor and sweet shop based on the characters of Pixar’s “Inside Out.” Your mouth can’t help but water over the array of delicious pastries along with 16 different ice cream flavors and about 20 flavors of gelato.

“This is the greatest job,” Sam exclaimed as he got to try a delicious ice cream sundae.

