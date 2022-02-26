Kyiv-based professor explains the context for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Director of the Fulbright Program in Ukraine and head of the Institute for International Education‘s Kyiv office, Dr. Jessica Zychowicz, discusses the historical and political context for Russia’s invasion into Ukraine this week.

Zychowicz and colleagues fled from Kyiv into Warsaw in neighboring Poland earlier in February when the U.S. evacuated its Ukraine embassy over invasion fears.

Zychowicz appeared again on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday to further discuss the status of those fleeing Ukraine, the struggle for those staying behind, and what life is like next door to a warzone.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 26, 2022.