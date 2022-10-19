Afropolitan Cities is taking Afrobeats and popular African culture to the streets of Los Angeles for the L.A. Afrobeats Block Party & Jollof Cook-off.

It’s described as an immersive fun-filled cultural event that puts the vibrancy and diversity of African cultures on full display for all to enjoy.

Participating vendors joined us live with a preview of the festive block party and cook-off.

The event is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 and tickets are required.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 19, 2022.