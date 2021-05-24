L.A. Animal Services announces the first annual Spay Day

LA Animal Services is proud to announce LA Spay Day in May, our first annual spay and neuter event taking place on Monday, May 24, 2021. It’s an opportunity to remind pet owners to spay or neuter their pets. L.A. Animals Services has a list of participating veterinary hospitals and mobile spay/neuter clinics where we can schedule a spay or neuter appointment for a companion animal. Learn more at laanimalservices.com/spayday.

Having achieved a 90.49 lifesaving rate in December 2020, Los Angeles is continuing to move towards being the most humane city in America by educating pet owners to be more responsible, making streets safer, reducing the number of animals euthanized each year in animal shelters, and allowing us to more effectively use our resources to keep pets and families together. The spay/neuter law holds accountable those pet owners whose irresponsibility threatens public safety and fills animal shelters with unwanted dogs and cats.

Find out more about the City of Los Angeles’ spay and neuter ordinance by pasting the following on your browser:

laanimalservices.com/laws-policies/spayneuter-ordinance



LA Animal Services makes it easy and convenient for pet owners to ensure their furry family members get spayed or neutered. By simply going online to laspayneuter.com, LA City residents can complete the application, and their free or discounted spay/neuter will be emailed directly to their inbox. Each household is eligible for discounts for 3 dogs and 3 cats. Feral cats and stray dogs do not qualify for this program.

Spay/neuter vouchers cover the full cost of a companion animal’s sterilization at participating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics and mobile spay/neuter clinics.

The free Spay & Neuter Certificates/Vouchers and discount Spay & Neuter Coupons are available online for Los Angeles City residents or are available for pick up at any of our open-by-appointment-only LA Animal Services Centers.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 24, 2021.