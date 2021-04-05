L.A. Animal Services reaches its no-kill goal

Gayle Anderson was live at Los Angeles Animal Services because Los Angeles has officially become a no-kill shelter city, making it the largest city in the country to do so, according to Best Friends Animal Society, the organization that gives the ratings.

LA’s save rate is now up to 90.4%, which is over the 90% rate needed to claim no-kill status, according to Best Friends. The group factors in that approximately 10% of pets who enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia rather than being killed for lack of space.

The group credits Los Angeles Animal Services, a coalition of animal welfare organizations, for the achievement.

The organization said the achievements and successes of Los Angeles serve as a model for other cities and states. Currently, the United States has a collective 79% save rate, Best Friends says.

For more information about L.A. Animal Services, there’s a website: laanimalservices.com

