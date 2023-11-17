Nov. 17 is opening day at the L.A. Auto Show where Gayle Anderson learned about the new vehicles at the show from Autotrader.com Executive Editor Brian Moody, who also has new information detailing on how Hyundai will be the first automaker to sell new cars on Amazon.

Moody also showed and talked about what’s new from Ford, the new electric vehicles from Kia, and the new Lucid Gravity.

For visitor and ticket information about the L.A. Auto Show, please visit the website: LAAutoShow.com.

For more information from Brian Moody of Autotrader, take a look at the website: Autotrader.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle and X (Formerly Known Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 17, 2023.