Gayle Anderson reports that the L.A. Auto Show opens on Nov. 17, but Brian Moody, Executive Editor of Autotrader.com, has provided a preview of the new luxury vehicles, electric vehicles, new Toyota vehicles, and new high mileage vehicles. On the list are:

New Luxury Vehicles:

Vehicles: 2023 Acura ZDX, 2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe

New Electric Vehicles

Vehicles: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Honda

New Toyota Models at the LA auto show

Vehicles: 2024 Toyota Camry, 2024 Toyota Crown SUV

High MPG Cars

Vehicles: 2023 Toyota Corolla, Toyota Prius, Nissan Versa

For visitor and ticket information about the L.A. Auto Show, please visit the website: LAAutoShow.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 16, 2023.