Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena to remind everyone that although the annual Tournament of Roses Parade is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the first ever virtual Rosebud Parade on YouTube. It features more than 200 homemade floats from Southern California, across the country, and around the globe.

This first ever production is the result of a partnership with Kidspace Children’s Museum, the Kidspace-At-Home Initiative & the Tournament of Roses Association.Â