L.A. County Fire officials have designated Pierce College Equestrian Center, 6201 Winnetka Avenue, Woodland Hills an evacuation location for large animals and the Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Hills Road, Agoura for smaller animals.

If you have questions (or complaints,) please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 17, 2021.