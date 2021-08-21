L.A. County offers mental health support for veterans struggling with Afghanistan fallout

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Jonathan Sherin, Director of L.A. County Department of Mental Health, shares guidance and resources for veterans and military families struggling with the mental health impact of a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

L.A. County Department of Mental Health’s Resources for Veterans

  • VETERANS PEER ACCESS NETWORK: 800-854-7771 • dmh.lacounty.gov/veterans
  • VETERANS CRISIS LINE: 800-273-8255 • veteranscrisisline.net
  • VETS PREVAIL: lacounty.vetsprevail.org
  • CONTACT A MILITARY AFFAIRS SERVICE OFFICER: 877-4LA-VETS (8387)
  • L.A. COUNTY VET CENTERS
    Chatsworth 818-576-0201
    East Los Angeles 323-728-9966
    West Los Angeles 310-641-0326
    Los Angeles 310-767-1221
    Antelope Valley 661-267-1026
    Sepulveda 818-892-9227

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 21, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News