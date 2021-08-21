L.A. County offers mental health support for veterans struggling with Afghanistan fallout

Dr. Jonathan Sherin, Director of L.A. County Department of Mental Health, shares guidance and resources for veterans and military families struggling with the mental health impact of a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
L.A. County Department of Mental Health’s Resources for Veterans
- VETERANS PEER ACCESS NETWORK: 800-854-7771 • dmh.lacounty.gov/veterans
- VETERANS CRISIS LINE: 800-273-8255 • veteranscrisisline.net
- VETS PREVAIL: lacounty.vetsprevail.org
- CONTACT A MILITARY AFFAIRS SERVICE OFFICER: 877-4LA-VETS (8387)
- L.A. COUNTY VET CENTERS
Chatsworth 818-576-0201
East Los Angeles 323-728-9966
West Los Angeles 310-641-0326
Los Angeles 310-767-1221
Antelope Valley 661-267-1026
Sepulveda 818-892-9227
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 21, 2021.