L.A. County offers mental health support for veterans struggling with Afghanistan fallout

Dr. Jonathan Sherin, Director of L.A. County Department of Mental Health, shares guidance and resources for veterans and military families struggling with the mental health impact of a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

L.A. County Department of Mental Health’s Resources for Veterans

VETERANS PEER ACCESS NETWORK : 800-854-7771 • dmh.lacounty.gov/veterans

VETERANS CRISIS LINE : 800-273-8255 • veteranscrisisline.net

VETS PREVAIL : lacounty.vetsprevail.org

CONTACT A MILITARY AFFAIRS SERVICE OFFICER : 877-4LA-VETS (8387)

: 877-4LA-VETS (8387) L.A. COUNTY VET CENTERS

Chatsworth 818-576-0201

East Los Angeles 323-728-9966

West Los Angeles 310-641-0326

Los Angeles 310-767-1221

Antelope Valley 661-267-1026

Sepulveda 818-892-9227

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 21, 2021.