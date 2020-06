CEO/Founder Sean Sheppard joined us live to talk about the non-profit Game Changer. Game Changer was founded by Sean Sheppard after he saw large protests break out across the country against police brutality. The non-profit uses sporting events to bring together law enforcement, community members & elected officials to devise community solutions. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.Â

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 3, 2020.