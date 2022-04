The co-author of L.A. County’s new guaranteed income program, Breathe, explains how residents can apply to receive $1,000 per month for three years. Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell of L.A. County’s Second District discusses how the pilot program’s approach is a way to address poverty without criminalizing the poor and helps families invest in themselves. L.A. County residents can apply at Breath.LACounty.gov through April 13, 2022.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 3, 2022.