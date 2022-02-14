L.A. Rams fans traveled from Hawaii to see them play in Super Bowl 56

Longtime L.A. Rams fans Avin and Charity Antonio joined us live to share their excitement about attending Super Bowl 56. Avin and Charity traveled from Hawaii to watch the big game.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 11, 2022.
by: Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
Longtime L.A. Rams fans Avin and Charity Antonio joined us live to share their excitement about attending Super Bowl 56. Avin and Charity traveled from Hawaii to watch the big game.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 11, 2022.