Agoura Hills resident Travis Collings discusses his path to home ownership with Orbit Homes despite L.A. County’s high housing costs. Malibu-based Orbit Homes constructs luxury prefabricated homes with residential models starting at $265,000, while the median price for a traditional house in Los Angeles is $795,000 (L.A. Times, 2021).

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 3, 2022.