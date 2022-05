L.A. Times foreign correspondent and staff photographer Marcus Yam joined us live to talk about winning the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for his coverage on the fall of Afghanistan.

He also discussed his recent work on the ground in Ukraine.

To learn more about Marcus and his work, visit his profile on the L.A. Times website and follow him on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.