“The committee has the power to recommend charges to the attorney general, but that doesn’t mean he has to follow through. And in some ways the committee making the recommendation would actually make it more difficult for the attorney general to complete an investigation and decide whether charges could look like it was political. No clear indication yet what’s going to happen. We’ll have to see in the next few weeks.”

National security and justice department reporter Sarah D. Wire of the Los Angeles Times recaps key moments from the first day of the Jan. 6 select committee hearing and what to expect in the days ahead. The Jan. 6 hearings continue Monday, June 13, with two additional sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 12, 2022.