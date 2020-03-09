Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Coronavirus
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
Election Results 🗳
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Top Stories
Man killed in Norwalk gang-related shooting: Officials
Top Stories
California among dozens of states waiting for Congress to decide on permanent Daylight Saving Time
EasyJet plane forced to turn back twice because of drunk passengers
Led Zeppelin did not steal ‘Stairway to Heaven’ riff, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules
Full worm moon, final supermoon this winter, to be visible Monday
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Self-defense moves for women with trainer Paul Bamba
Video
Top Stories
L.A. Times senior food writer Jenn Harris on her new video series ‘The Bucket List’: Best Fried Chicken in L.A.
Video
Spring fashion trends with style expert Ashley Fultz
Video
Hospital CEO Dr. Josh Luke on hospital equipment and preparations for the coronavirus
Video
British rockstar Robbie Williams on breaking America one person at a time
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Paul Beahan, Maliwu: Malibu Canyon Music Festival | Spoken Dreams
Top Stories
‘Restaurants on the Edge’ with Nick Liberato | California Cooking
Making your career work for you with Stuart Brazell | The News Director’s Office
Fashionably sober with Lawrence Zarian | Keepin’ It Friel
‘Best of mixtape’: Comedians | Frank Buckley Interviews
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
L.A. health officials report 1st coronavirus case possibly contracted within community; 16 illnesses reported countywide
Live Now
Live Now
5 Live
L.A. Times senior food writer Jenn Harris on her new video series ‘The Bucket List’: Best Fried Chicken in L.A.
Morning News
by:
Pablo Chacon Jr.
Posted:
Mar 9, 2020 / 11:46 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2020 / 11:26 AM PDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
KTLA Entertainment on YouTube
Watch more
interviews on YouTube
.
Most Popular
L.A. County health officials report 1st coronavirus case possibly involving ‘community transfer’
10 Cal State Long Beach students self-isolating over concerns of possible COVID-19 exposure
Thousands of people from cruise ship hit by coronavirus set to disembark in Oakland
SoCal restaurant chain testing customers’ temperatures at the door over coronavirus concerns
Video
Ex-L.A. Councilman Mitchell Englander charged with obstructing federal corruption probe
Video
Coronavirus
Autopsy Results Show New Mexico Girl Was Raped and Strangled on Her 10th Birthday, Had STD at Time of Her Death
Latest News
Man killed in Norwalk gang-related shooting: Officials
California among dozens of states waiting for Congress to decide on permanent Daylight Saving Time
EasyJet plane forced to turn back twice because of drunk passengers
Led Zeppelin did not steal ‘Stairway to Heaven’ riff, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules
Full worm moon, final supermoon this winter, to be visible Monday
Video
Federal prosecutor fatally shot his wife before killing himself in Placer County, authorities say
More News
KTLA on Instagram
KTLA on Facebook
KTLA on Twitter
Tweets by KTLA