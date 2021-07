After spending 93 days hospitalized with COVID-19 last year, Michael Orantes is finally healing and is urging others to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Orantes, 33, was on a ventilator and spent two months in the intensive care unit at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood. When he was released in July 2020, he was in a wheelchair and had a tracheostomy tube to assist his breathing.