L.A. Urban League and the National College Resources Foundation host ‘2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage’

KTLA has partnered with L.A. Urban League and National College Resources Foundation to highlight Black academic achievement by broadcasting a special edit of the second annual graduation celebration, “2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage.” The graduation event took place Friday, June 4th and KTLA’s broadcast airs Saturday, June 12th at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Dr. Theresa Price, founder of the National College Resources Foundation, discusses the goals of the graduation celebration event and the services her organization and the L.A. Urban League provide to Black students.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, June 12, 2021.