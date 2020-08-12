LA Black Restaurant Week: Numaade Cafe

Numaade Cafe owner Nubia Stephens joined us live to talk about the specials they are offering for LA Black Restaurant Week. For more information on Numaade Cafe, visit their website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News on August 12, 2020.
by: Pablo Chacon Jr.Posted: / Updated:
Numaade Cafe owner Nubia Stephens joined us live to talk about the specials they are offering for LA Black Restaurant Week. For more information on Numaade Cafe, visit their website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News on August 12, 2020.
Watch more interviews on YouTube.