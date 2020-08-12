LA Black Restaurant Week: Numaade Cafe

August 12th is International Youth Day and in celebration GapKids has launched their "Be the Future" campaign a collective call-to-action for youth, led by youth, in which Gap is looking to amplify the voices of young activists igniting change and empowering people to fight for a more inclusive and sustainable world. 18-year-old climate activist Jerome Foster II joined us live to talk about the campaign and his voting and advocacy organization called OneMillionOfUs. OneMillionOfUs is a youth-led pledge & education-based organization that will rally young people to register to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election based around advocating for youth rights across America. For more information on the GapKids "Be The Future" Campaign, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @GapKids. For more information on Jerome Foster II, you can follow him on Instagram @jeromefosterii

For more details on OneMillionOfUs, you can click here.