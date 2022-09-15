Executive chef of La Casita Mexicana Ramiro Arvizu joined us live to help kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The James Beard nominated chef shared some popular menu items from his restaurant including their special three-sauce pozole, which they will be serving today and tomorrow to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

Chef Ramiro and his business partner chef Jaime also have a salsa cookbook titled “Salsas,” with over 30 recipes.

For more information on the restaurant including business hours and weekly specials, visit its website or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

