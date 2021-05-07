L.A. County Department of Mental Health hosts series of free arts and community programs during Mental Health Awareness Month

As part of its groundbreaking WE RISE initiative, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is hosting a month-long series of free community programs, events and experiences highlighting the healing powers of art and connection during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

In its fourth year, WE RISE is needed now more than ever as the region emerges from the isolation of the global pandemic and continues to grapple with related stressors and racial injustice. WE RISE encourages wellbeing and healing through art, connection, community engagement and creative expression.

For more information on the WE RISE initiative visit whywerise.la or follow them on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2021.