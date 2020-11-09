LA Dodgers World Series champions with manager Dave Roberts

Just in time for fall planting, Theodore Payne Foundation is offering its widest assortment of the year, including native plants, seeds, and bulbs, all at discount prices!

Gayle Anderson reports this fall plant sale is extended for three weeks in order to keep social distancing guidelines while making sure that everyone gets to explore the fantastic inventory and get special discounts. Each week, they will be restocking from their growing grounds to offer an extensive selection of fresh, vibrant California native plants. Horticultural and landscape experts will be on hand to help you pick plants to build your dream garden. The seed store, books, and merchandise will be fully stocked for the holidays.