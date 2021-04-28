Want to see LACMA’s latest works of art? Open the Snapchat App

LACMA and Snapchat teamed up for a virtual art exhibit you can only experience on your phone. It’s called Monumental Perspectives and five artists created pieces that tap into the history and culture of Los Angeles.

The art is linked to physical locations around Los Angeles, including LACMA, the Memorial Coliseum, MacArthur Park and Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park, but you can also “place” the art anywhere in the world by using the Snapchat App.

Sophia Dominguez, Snap’s head of AR platform partnerships, organized the project

To check it out, open Snapchat, search LACMA and then hit one of the Lenses to get started!